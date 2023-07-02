Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $548,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

SYK opened at $305.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average is $273.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

