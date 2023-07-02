Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $369,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AON were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

AON opened at $345.20 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

