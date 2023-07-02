Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

