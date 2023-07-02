Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 712 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $9,901,873. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $485.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.