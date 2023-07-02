Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 478 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,728 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.57. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

