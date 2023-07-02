Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,582 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

ZBRA opened at $295.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

