Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

NSC opened at $226.76 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

