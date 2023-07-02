Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

