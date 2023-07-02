Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Increased by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,773,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,005 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for about 2.0% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $82,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.