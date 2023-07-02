Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

NXPRF remained flat at $77.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. Nexans has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $101.75.

Get Nexans alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Nexans

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.