Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NCMGY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. 46,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,565. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

