Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:NAVB remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

