Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

