My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.20% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Stock Performance

MYSZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. My Size has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.18). My Size had a negative return on equity of 151.18% and a negative net margin of 167.01%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that My Size will post -10.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

My Size Company Profile

(Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Featured Articles

