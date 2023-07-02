Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.41

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$108.41 and traded as low as C$101.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$102.00, with a volume of 1,850 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Morguard Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$292.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 24.8175182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.63%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

