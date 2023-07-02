Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STGW. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.57.

Stagwell Stock Down 3.1 %

STGW stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Stagwell by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,036,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Stagwell by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 179,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

