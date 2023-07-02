Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $176.12 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,978,602 coins and its circulating supply is 670,192,024 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

