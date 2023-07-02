Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after purchasing an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29,652.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 358,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 245,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $347.72 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $351.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.