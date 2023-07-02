Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

