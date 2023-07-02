Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Modiv Price Performance
Shares of MDV traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 10,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.12. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modiv will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the first quarter worth $115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
