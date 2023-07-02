Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 10,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.12. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modiv will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Modiv

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the first quarter worth $115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

