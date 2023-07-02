MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.15. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 7,210 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,550 shares of company stock valued at $583,738 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.