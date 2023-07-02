MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,550 shares of company stock worth $583,738 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.98.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 85.72%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

