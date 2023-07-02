Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

