Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $452.01 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Mina has a market cap of $452.01 million and $7.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,048,600,253 coins and its circulating supply is 926,980,102 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,048,491,532.8400393 with 926,801,539.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48155489 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,672,532.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

