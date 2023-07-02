Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

