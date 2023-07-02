Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,191 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

