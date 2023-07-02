Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,053.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,266. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

