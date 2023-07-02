Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.