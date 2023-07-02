Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 1.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.63 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $737.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

