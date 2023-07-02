Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 125,660 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

