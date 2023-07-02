Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Boeing makes up about 2.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

