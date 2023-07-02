MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,876. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

