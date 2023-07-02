MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

MTACW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

