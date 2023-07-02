MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Performance

MediWound stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.