MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 36,310 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

