MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,079 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.