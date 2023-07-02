MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.5 %

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

ACGL stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.