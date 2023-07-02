MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

