MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 59,975 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 726,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

