MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 3,006 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Futu were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Futu by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Futu Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.