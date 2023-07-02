MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

