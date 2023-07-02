MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $427,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,362 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.70 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

