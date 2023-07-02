MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

