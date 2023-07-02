MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

