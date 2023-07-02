MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.