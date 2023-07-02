MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

