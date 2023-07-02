MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 8,600 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 145.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in H World Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

