McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

MKC opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,090,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

