Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

