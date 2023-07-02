Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.